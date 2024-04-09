Molly Woppy Announces Launch Of Artisan Cookies Into Selected Woolworths Stores

Acclaimed premium cookie manufacturer Molly Woppy announces a significant development in its retail expansion with the introduction of its artisan cookie range into the biscuit aisle of selected Woolworths stores across New Zealand. This marks a key milestone in Molly Woppy's retail journey, reinforcing its presence within the competitive food and beverage industry.

The range features seven SKUs including: Cranberry Dark Choccy Chunk, Peanut Butter Choc Chunk, Zingy Ginger Delight, Gingerbread Kids, Gluten-Free and Plant-Based Choccy Coconut Ruff, Gluten-Free Milk Choccy Chunk, and Gluten-Free Sticky Date Walnut & Chia. Each meticulously hand-crafted cookie showcases the finest local ingredients, including New Zealand butter and free-range eggs, underscoring Molly Woppy's commitment to quality and local sourcing.

Hayley Molloy from Molly Woppy says:

"We're thrilled to introduce our delicious artisan cookies to Woolworths customers, offering them a taste of New Zealand's finest ingredients and baking traditions. Our collaboration with Woolworths is a monumental step in our mission to share the joy of our exceptional New Zealand-made cookies with a broader audience. Every scrumptious cookie that we create is a product of our dedication to excellence and a testament to our craft.”

Molly Woppy is a Kiwi-run family business that has been proudly handcrafting cookies in New Zealand since 2002. Since its inception, Molly Woppy has earned significant recognition in the food industry, highlighted by the wealth of awards it has won for its standout products, including their multi-award-winning Zingy Ginger Delight, and their Gluten-Free and Plant-Based

Choccy Coconut Ruff, which secured a Silver in both the Outstanding Food Producer Awards and Inspire + NZ Artisan Awards in 2023. These accolades are testament to Molly Woppy's dedication to excellence in crafting premium cookies that are packed with flavour.

Molly Woppy’s range of artisan cookies are available now in select Woolworths stores (RRP $7.99) and online at www.mollywoppy.co.nz.

