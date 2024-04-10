TVNZ Confirms Outcome For Sunday

Following yesterday’s confirmation of the proposal to stop production for Midday, Tonight and Fair Go, TVNZ confirms today it will also proceed with its proposal to stop production for Sunday.

TVNZ Chief Executive Jodi O’Donnell says, “This was not an easy decision, and I want to acknowledge the excellent journalism that Sunday has delivered to New Zealand audiences over many years.”

“As we announced yesterday, we’re proposing to establish a new long-form team within our news operation, which would continue to bring important current affairs and consumer affairs stories to Aotearoa in a different way on our digital platforms.”

“The economic and structural challenges our sector faces have never been more evident than today.

“We’re focussed on securing a sustainable future for TVNZ and that means leaning into a period of change and digital transformation so we can continue to deliver for New Zealand viewers and advertisers.”

