Six Lotto Players Share $1 Million

Six lucky Lotto players from Auckland, Hawera, Carterton, Wellington and Picton will be enjoying a mid-week windfall, after each winning $166,667 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at West Harbour Superette in Auckland, Pak N Save Hawera in Hawera, Fresh Choice Picton in Picton, and on MyLotto to players from Auckland, Carterton and Wellington.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $30 million. Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

At all times, Lotto NZ encourages our customers to play a little, dream a lot. We know high jackpots can be exciting but remember – it takes only one ticket to win.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

