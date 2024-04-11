Auckland’s Fantail & Turtle Named New Zealand’s Best Gastropub

Fantail & Turtle has been named the supreme champion of the inaugural Estrella Damm Top 50 New Zealand Gastropubs at an awards ceremony in Auckland this evening.

The gastropub, which is located at Smales Farm on Auckland’s North Shore, features an elevated pub menu showcasing local and boutique producers, and the team prides themselves on creating an atmosphere that is warm, welcoming, connected and fun.

Fantail & Turtle was voted by the public as one of the top 50 across the country in the inaugural competition, which saw more than 5,000 people cast their vote.

A panel of judges then deliberated over the top 50 and chose seven regional winners, with Fantail & Turtle coming out on top as the supreme national champion.

Highly respected hospitality guru and Estrella Damm Top 50 New Zealand Gastropubs judge, Connie Clarkson, says judging the competition was far from easy.

"It was an eye-opening exercise as well as an honour to explore the vast world of Aotearoa’s gastropubs through the eyes of their best supporters. Given the quality of our seven regional winners, nailing the Supreme Champion was not simple," said Clarkson.

“The Fantail & Turtle menu is confident, balanced and presents well, with a commitment to zero waste, provenance and sustainability."

Steve Armitage, Hospitality New Zealand Chief Executive, says the depth and breadth of the country’s food and beverage offering is phenomenal and the Estrella Damm Top 50 New Zealand Gastropubs competition has been an opportunity to showcase an important component of New Zealand’s wider hospitality story.

“There are more than a thousand gastropubs across the motu and these awards are an opportunity to recognise and applaud the hard work and dedication that goes into them,” says Steve Armitage.

“The calibre of gastropubs in this country is sensational and we hope that these awards inspire others to get out and experience all that they have to offer.”

“This is the first time these awards have been hosted in New Zealand, and our hope is the top 50 list will act as a dining out guide for locals and visitors to enjoy again and again.”

Cola-Cola Europacific Partners’ Marketing Manager Tracey McKay says they’re thrilled to have got behind the awards.

“Gastropubs often go unnoticed in conventional culinary awards, so it’s been fantastic to give them a platform to showcase their diverse offering,” says McKay.

“We’re looking forward to deepening our relationship with gastropubs and their chefs, creating dishes and tasting menus to pair with Estrella Damm, the beer of Barcelona.”

