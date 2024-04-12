Eden Park Named Finalist In Two Categories – Venue Of The Year And Event Of The Year In International Awards

Eden Park has been named a finalist in two categories in the prestigious TheStadiumBusiness Awards — Venue of the Year and Event of the Year. Regarded as the leading awards for the industry, TheStadiumBusiness Awards 2024 recognises leadership, innovation and achievement across global stadia. Winners will be announced on 18 June in Manchester.

Eden Park CEO Nick Sautner said, “Being recognised as a finalist for Venue of the Year alongside major international stadiums including Wembley Stadium and Croke Park, is an honour. To be nominated in such Illustrious company and globally iconic stadia highlights Eden Park’s standing as a world leader in the industry

“Additionally, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 tournament's recognition in the Event of the Year category confirms Eden Park’s position as a premier venue for world-class events. Notably, our caterer, The O'Brien Group also features as the Caterer at two of the Venue of the Year finalists - Eden Park and Australia’s Suncorp Stadium.

“These nominations are a true reflection of the dedication and commitment of all our staff, casual workforce, volunteers, partners, contractors and associated whānau who support the delivery of events and functions at our national stadium.

“Over the past five years we have evolved to be a truly hybrid multi-purpose, stadium delivering a diverse range of events from sports matches and community events to major international concerts. 70% of the attendance in 2023 came from events which weren’t part of our business model 5 years ago. This reflects our strategic commitment to innovation and constantly adapting our offering to meet the changing needs and interests of our community.

“Eden Park is a community asset for Auckland and a strategic asset for New Zealand. We have always strongly believed that stadiums should be considered a hub for the community — civic buildings that serve a function above and beyond the event day experience, no different to a museum or library. They should be somewhere local communities can use and engage with all year round, not huge spaces that are locked down after a match day.

“With the support of our Trustees, we have implemented our vision, not only increasing our revenue streams but also facilitating deeper connections with our fans and community. This approach has ensured Eden Park remains at the forefront of international sporting and entertainment venues, providing unforgettable experiences for everyone who walks through our doors. Looking ahead, we will continue to push boundaries and explore new opportunities to ensure Eden Park maintains its globally iconic status as New Zealand’s national stadium,” said Mr Sautner.

