Ruapehu Alpine Lifts Limited (In Receivership and in Liquidation)

The receivers of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL), Brendon Gibson and Neale Jackson of Calibre Partners, are pleased to confirm that settlement of the sale of the Tūroa ski field to Pure Tūroa Ltd occurred on 12 April 2024. This represents a significant milestone toward concluding a difficult process brought about by the insolvency of RAL.

The receivers will now begin a process of seeking expressions of interest in acquiring the business and assets of the Whakapapa ski field. They are looking to receive EOIs by the beginning of May. Calibre Partners’ Brendon Gibson said “the sale process represents a unique opportunity to acquire an iconic, diversified tourism business, with a year-round offering, attracting around 250,000 guests each year.”

As previously signalled, with Crown support, RAL is preparing to run the 2024 ski season and early next week will announce its 2024 Season Pass deals. For a limited time, the core Whakapapa Anytime Season Pass will be on sale for $649 for adults and $349 for youths and seniors. Season Passes will go on sale on Monday 15 April 2024 on whakapapa.com.

Brendon Gibson said “with this Tūroa sale milestone achieved, we continue working to secure a future for Whakapapa. A key element of this process is demonstrating that Whakapapa can be as profitable as possible. This season’s pricing reflects that intention but also reflects the difficult circumstances created by the insolvency of RAL.”

For the 2024 season life pass holders are being offered a discount on a Season Pass but their existing life pass will not give access to Whakapapa for the 2024 season. The receivers (who are in control of the Whakapapa business) are offering life pass holders a 30% discount on all 2024 Season Pass deals.

Brendon Gibson said “we acknowledge the difficult situation life pass holders have been left in following RAL’s insolvency. The financial position and performance of the Whakapapa business is a critical element of its ability to survive over the longer-term. Accordingly, revenue needs to be generated from all mountain users.”

Commensurate with this change, from 28 April 2024 life pass holders will no longer have access to the Sky Waka Gondola without a 2024 Pass or Sky Waka ticket.

The receivers and RAL’s management and staff appreciate the ongoing commitment and financial contribution of all visitors to Whakapapa and look forward to welcoming them during the 2024 season.

