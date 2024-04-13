2024 New Zealand Plumbing Awards - Full List Of Winners

Huge congratulations to all the finalists and awards winners at the 2024 New Zealand Plumbing Awards on Friday 12 April at Tākina Convention Centre, Wellington

2024 Plumbing World Scholarships

These are awarded to three Masterlink apprentices who have demonstrated diligence in their assignment completions, and maturity and personal growth over the past year. They are a true asset to their Masterlink Host business.

Each scholarship recipient will receive a $1,000 credit at their local Plumbing World branch.

WINNER: Jack Smith - Auckland Plumbers Group

WINNER: Samantha Tuson - Climate & Plumbing, New Plymouth

OVERALL WINNER: Maria Contreras Huerta - Morrinsville Plumbing & Gas Services

2024 Training Leader of the Year

This award recognises an individual who has gone beyond the call of duty to help educate and support people entering the industry. The winner will have demonstrated a true commitment to young people entering the industry, and an understanding of the efforts required in building knowledge and standards within the sector. He or she deserves to be recognised for hard work and dedication to strengthening the industry.

WINNER: Paul Olsen, Whitehead Plumbing and Gas, Christchurch

2024 Product of the Year

This award recognises the significant contribution to product development of a company or individual in the plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying industry in the past year.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

WINNER: Flo by Moen - Hydroflow

2024 New Zealand Plumber, Gasfitter or Drainlayer Employee of the Year

This award recognises excellence in the trade skills of an individual Certifying Plumber, Gasfitter or Drainlayer, who is a respected member of their trade and known for their leadership skills. The winner will have demonstrated ability in trade calculations; in the selection of materials appropriate to the specifications and design of their work; and in applying relevant documentation and regulatory compliance to their work.

WINNER: Andre Latell - Advanced Plumbing Hawke’s Bay

2024 Outstanding Project Award

The award recognises an exceptional project that displays excellence and high levels of innovative plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying methods, the use of new materials or the innovative use of existing materials.

WINNER: NIWA Science Facility - Plumbing & Gas Works, Hamilton

2024 James Douglas Medallion

The prestigious James Douglas Medallion has been awarded each year since 1948. It recognises outstanding recently qualified tradespeople who have demonstrated hard work, commitment, and determination to achieve industry success. Young people are the lifeblood of our industry, and it is important we can attract and retain the best young people entering the workforce.

The overall James Douglas Medallion recipient is chosen from the three finalists and receives a $500 cash prize together with a Skills Career Development Scholarship to the value of $2,500. This is a major prize designed to build the winner’s career progression.

PLUMBING FINALIST: Cameron Gray - Optiplumb, Hamilton

GASFITTING FINALIST: Dylan Roy - C J Cant, Hamilton

DRAINLAYING FINALIST: Reece Weir - Fusion Plumbing and Solar, Nelson

WINNER: Dylan Roy - C J Cant, Hamilton

2024 Jackson Women in Plumbing Award

This award recognises a woman who has made an outstanding contribution to the plumbing, gasfitting or drainlaying industry.

WINNER: Phoebe Coers - Rose Line Drainage & Plumbing, Taupo

2024 Graeme Victor Smith Contribution to the Industry

This award is presented in recognition of values important to Graeme Smith’s career and personal involvement in the industry. It recognises commitment to Master Plumbers, to the industry, to running a successful business and to developing young and future plumbers.

WINNER: Martin De Gouw - Clyne & Bennie, Christchurch

2024 Master Plumbers Business Partner of the Year

This award recognises a Master Plumbers business partner who shows commitment to Master Plumbers as well as contributing to and supporting the success of the plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying industry.

WINNER: Marley New Zealand

2024 Kava Cup

This award is intended to encourage goodwill between Master Plumbers branches/associations and their local communities, and to foster friendly inter-branch/ association rivalry. The nominated branch/association must have completed a special project or act of goodwill to the benefit of their community.

WINNER: Southern Charity Hospital - Master Plumbers Southland

2024 New Zealand Master Plumber of the Year

This award recognises a Master Plumbers’ member business that can clearly demonstrate its acumen and drive for success. The recipient will exemplify the highest levels of professionalism and service.

WINNER: Auckland Plumbers Group

About the New Zealand Plumbing Awards

The New Zealand Plumbing Awards acknowledge the many positive achievements and success stories in the plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying industry and are presented at a gala dinner on the final night of the annual New Zealand Plumbing Conference. Organised by Master Plumbers, the national conference has been held for over 100 years and is the premier event in the plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying industry, with attendees coming from all over the country.

About Master Plumbers

Master Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers NZ Inc (Master Plumbers) is the national membership organisation for plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying businesses, with 19 regional associations and branches across New Zealand. Companies go through a Quality Assurance programme to become a member. Members are provided with a wide range of resources and training opportunities to support them in staying up to date with the latest technologies, products, and compliance requirements. Master Plumbers advocates on behalf of members and the plumbing industry. The association organises the annual New Zealand Plumbing Conference, culminating in the prestigious New Zealand Plumbing Awards, which recognise excellence in the industry.

© Scoop Media

