Carterton Powerball Player Wins $30.16 Million
13 April
A lucky Powerball player from Carterton will be celebrating a life-changing win after winning $30.16 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Carterton.
The prize is made up of $30 million from Powerball First Division and $166,667 from Lotto First Division.
Tonight’s winner is the fourth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2024, and the win comes just over a month after a $12.3 million Powerball prize was won by a couple in Otago, who say they are now lucky enough to be able to fulfil their dreams.
Five other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $166,667 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at Waimauku Minimart in Waimauku, Pacific Superette in Auckland, Pak N Save Ormiston in Auckland, and on MyLotto to two players from Waikato.
Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $800,000 on Wednesday night.
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.
Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.
Powerball wins in 2024:
|Date
|Prize
|Store
|Location
|01
|27 January
|$17.25 million
|MyLotto
|Canterbury
|02
|10 February
|$8.3 million
|MyLotto
|Hawke’s Bay
|03
|2 March
|$12.3 million
|MyLotto
|Otago
|04
|13 April
|$30.16 million
|MyLotto
|Carterton