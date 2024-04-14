Carterton Powerball Player Wins $30.16 Million

13 April

A lucky Powerball player from Carterton will be celebrating a life-changing win after winning $30.16 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Carterton.

The prize is made up of $30 million from Powerball First Division and $166,667 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the fourth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2024, and the win comes just over a month after a $12.3 million Powerball prize was won by a couple in Otago, who say they are now lucky enough to be able to fulfil their dreams.

Five other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $166,667 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at Waimauku Minimart in Waimauku, Pacific Superette in Auckland, Pak N Save Ormiston in Auckland, and on MyLotto to two players from Waikato.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $800,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Powerball wins in 2024:

Date Prize Store Location 01 27 January $17.25 million MyLotto Canterbury 02 10 February $8.3 million MyLotto Hawke’s Bay 03 2 March $12.3 million MyLotto Otago 04 13 April $30.16 million MyLotto Carterton

