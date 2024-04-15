Fresh Or Free Guarantee As Woolworths Officially Launches In New Zealand

The Countdown to Woolworths is over, with Woolworths officially launching in the New Zealand market today accompanied by a renewed commitment to its Fresh or Free guarantee to mark the milestone in its transformation journey.

Woolworths has also launched That Fresh Food Feeling, which symbolises its promise to bring New Zealanders the best supermarket experience every day and celebrates the return of the Woolworths brand to New Zealand.

Woolworths New Zealand Managing Director, Spencer Sonn, says today is an incredibly important moment for the business as it brings Woolworths to life in New Zealand.

“We know our customers expect us to bring them value with quality fresh products - from produce to meat, seafood and deli, to bakery goods - especially with the cost of living remaining at the top of everyone’s minds. So our promise is to deliver that in every one of our 191 stores, and if we don’t get it right we want to be held accountable,

“That’s why we’re renewing our Fresh or Free promise. If one of our customers is unhappy with the quality of a fresh product in our stores, we ask that they return it to us and we’ll refund them and replace the product. We stand by our Fresh Food and that’s why we’re the only supermarket that offers a guarantee of Fresh or Free,

“Our customers will be able to see how we are bringing That Fresh Food Feeling to life: from the work being done within our supply chain, to the focus in-store on product availability and presentation standards, to working with our food rescue partners to reduce waste and help tackle food insecurity, we are making Kiwi lives a little better every day,” Spencer said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Woolworths New Zealand’s Director of Brand, Bríd Drohan-Stewart, adds “That Fresh Food Feeling shows our customers what Woolworths New Zealand is all about; feeding your family fresh, healthy food, supporting our local communities, and new and convenient ways to do your shopping.”

The change from Countdown to Woolworths has kept up a sharp pace since it was announced in July 2023 with initiatives including:

investing in new stores and refurbishing older ones

rolling out more value for Kiwis with Everyday Rewards

modernising our supply chain with the opening of our Christchurch Fresh Distribution Centre

improving our team benefits programme with the introduction of Everyday Rewards Plus

investing heavily in customer and team safety as retail crime rises

expanding our ultra convenience offering with MILKRUN

© Scoop Media

