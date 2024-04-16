Māori News To Step In As Mainstream Media Falters

As thew New Zealand media sector begins to change with a significant loss in news and current affairs, the General Manager, Matthew Tukaki, of WaateaNews has announced they will be stepping into the breach.

Tukaki has said from May 1st they will begin the livestream broadcasting of their existing breakfast show between 7 and 10am while also introducing a new live streamed broadcast at midday with 15 minutes in English and 15 minutes in Maori:

“It is fundamentally important to us that with all the changes in the mainstream media voices and Kaupapa important to Maori are not drowned out."

