On Demand Delivery Service DoorDash Launches In Hamilton And Expands Across Auckland Region

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is today launching in Hamilton, marking a significant milestone in the business’s expansion and growth plans across New Zealand.

Since launching in 2013, DoorDash has become the largest on-demand local commerce platform in the United States and operates in thousands of cities world-wide. Its mission is to bring together communities by connecting consumers with their favourite local and national businesses by bringing ‘More to Your Door’.

In May 2022, DoorDash launched in Wellington, New Zealand, where it has since grown a strong and loyal base of customers, dashers and merchants. Following this success, DoorDash expanded to Christchurch and, most recently, to Auckland in late 2023.

DoorDash’s General Manager of New Zealand, Bradley Thomas, says he is thrilled that Hamiltonians will now be able to access incredible local eateries through DoorDash.

“Hamilton has a growing exciting food scene and the NZ DoorDash team is so excited to be bringing the best of the city to local residents.

“This launch is particularly exciting as we are also expanding our footprint across Auckland to cover wider satellite towns Pukekohe and the Hibiscus Coast, which includes Silverdale, Orewa, Red Beach, and Whangaparāoa.”

To celebrate the occasion, DoorDash is giving all new customers in Hamilton, Pukekohe and the Hibiscus Coast 30% off their first two DoorDash orders and $0 delivery fee for their first 30 days (terms apply)*.

A variety of local Hamilton favourite eateries have already signed up to the DoorDash platform including Re Burger, Chicking, Gongcha, Downlow and Pizza Club. DoorDash customers in Hamilton will also be able to access a selection of exclusive offers from merchants in celebration of the launch.

Boris Reiber, Managing Director at Re Burger, says they are excited to be part of DoorDash’s launch into Hamilton.

“We are pleased to see DoorDash expanding across the country and are excited for the Hamilton expansion. DoorDash has been a key partner in growing our business and we are excited to see what's to come,” said Boris.

Suresh Kodali, Director of Pizza Club, says: "DoorDash has been an amazing partner in helping us grow our business and reaching more Kiwis since they launched in New Zealand. Pizza Club is thrilled to have

DoorDash as a delivery partner to reach even more customers in Hamilton and we look forward to growing our business further reaching more Kiwis as DoorDash expands".

Aby Abraham, Director at Chicking NZ, says: "We are thrilled to be a partner of DoorDash, they’re adding great value to both the merchant partners and consumers here in New Zealand - we are excited for their launch in Hamilton and to grow our business alongside them”.

You can now download and sign up to the DoorDash app at https://www.doordash.com/en-NZ/

