SkyCity Appoints Jason Walbridge As New CEO

SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited has today announced Jason Walbridge as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Jason Walbridge (Photo Supplied)

Mr Walbridge has more than two decades of senior executive experience in the global land-based and online gaming industries. He is currently a Strategic Advisor to global gaming and technology company Aristocrat Leisure Limited on its proposed acquisition of NeoGames S.A, and Executive Chairman of National Entertainment Network LLC, the largest amusement route operator in the United States. He has been appointed to the role after an extensive international search.

SkyCity Board Chair, Julian Cook, said today “the Board is delighted to announce Jason’s appointment as CEO of SkyCity, and we are looking forward to the valuable contribution Jason will make to the business. Jason has extensive global experience in the land-based and online gaming industries, which will position him well to lead SkyCity through its next phases.”

Mr Walbridge commented “it will be a privilege to lead SkyCity, and I am excited to be joining the business at this time as SkyCity looks to pursue the many opportunities ahead of it.”

Mr Walbridge is expected to start in early July 2024, following his move back to New Zealand.

Prior to his current roles, Mr Walbridge held roles with the online gaming supplier NYX Gaming Group Limited and its acquirer Light & Wonder Inc and spent 18 years with Aristocrat Leisure Limited where he held executive leadership roles in New Zealand and the United States. Previously, Mr Walbridge held senior roles within consulting including with Ernst & Young and was an officer in the New Zealand Defence Force. Mr Walbridge holds an MBA in International Management from the Auckland Institute of Studies.

Mr Cook confirmed that Callum Mallett will continue as Interim Chief Executive Officer until Mr Walbridge’s commencement date. “I’d like to thank Callum for his continued leadership and his support during this period.”

Mr Walbridge’s confirmation as CEO is subject to the usual regulatory approvals.

