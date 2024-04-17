Cogo And Personetics Announce Partnership To Accelerate Planet-friendly Finance

Carbon footprint tracking expert Cogo has announced a partnership with Personetics, the global leader in AI-based personalised engagement platforms for financial institutions, to make it easier for banks to provide their customers with climate-conscious banking solutions. Banks using Personetics’ digital banking solutions will now be able to offer customers the ability to measure their carbon emissions and thereby understand their carbon footprint based on spending habits. Leveraging a combination of categorisation tooling, transaction enrichment and a powerful ‘nudge’ engine, customers will receive easy guidance on reducing their impact with lending and sustainable solutions to help them complete their personally recommended climate actions.

Accelerating innovation

“Many markets are primed for dramatic shifts towards sustainability and banks and large corporates are realising that now is the time to focus on partnering with innovative fintechs as a way to accelerate these efforts using proven innovation. We’re excited to be working with Personetics to help some of the world’s largest institutions move the needle on one of the world’s largest problems,” comments Ben Gleisner, Cogo’s Founder and CEO.

A focus on transparency and innovation

Both companies believe that understanding the climate impact of your spending is shifting from being ‘good to know’ to something that customers demand and unlocks commercial opportunities. Customers expect more, and banks that offer them the ability to be proactive about managing their spending experience increase loyalty and trust.

"Sustainability is a top priority for both consumers and businesses. Banks need financial data-driven solutions to empower customers in managing their environmental impact,” said Dorel Blitz, VP of Strategy and Business Development at Personetics. “Our partnership with Cogo goes beyond finances, aligning with our vision of smart financial decisions. By integrating Cogo’s solutions, we equip banks with hyper-personalised experiences that drive action, boosting engagement and loyalty. This helps banks deliver on a sustainable future."

Global traction

Cogo currently works with some of the largest banks globally, including NatWest (UK), ING Group (Netherlands), Westpac (Australia), Commonwealth Bank (Australia), Suncorp Bank (Australia) and most recently Kiwibank (NZ) to provide carbon emissions data for banking transactions such as spending on electricity and fuel. The Cogo Personal and Business Carbon Manager solutions calculate carbon footprints for both individuals and businesses and can provide personalised recommendations on ways to lower their carbon footprints. Customers can also share their progress, which can help businesses attract and retain customers and meet supply chain regulations in certain markets.

Personetics, a global leader with over 130 bank partnerships, plays a critical role in this equation. Its AI-powered platform helps banks unlock the true potential of their customer data. Personetics helps banks deliver hyper-personalised insights and recommendations that enhance customers' financial wellness and encourage smarter financial decision-making. This rich data foundation is essential for Cogo to smoothly integrate its carbon footprint calculations.

How it works

Together, Cogo and Personetics create a united front for sustainability. Customers can measure their carbon footprint based on spending habits directly within their banking apps. Cogo's personalised recommendations on reducing environmental impact – including suggestions for sustainable lending and solutions – are all delivered through this familiar and trusted digital experience.

“We only have one planet, and its future depends on what we do today. Carbon footprint integration is fast becoming a strategic priority for banks, as customers seek ways to make more sustainable buying decisions and reduce their impact on the climate. Our partnership represents an offering that is the fastest, smartest and most accurate way for banks to make this happen quickly,” concludes Gleisner.

About Cogo

Cogo is a carbon footprint management product that helps individuals and businesses to measure, understand and reduce their impact on the climate. Cogo does this through partnerships with some of the world's largest banks to integrate leading carbon-tracking functionality into their banking apps.

Cogo uses best-in-class models to provide accurate ways to measure carbon emissions specific to local markets and cutting-edge behavioural science techniques to nudge customers to make more sustainable choices.

Cogo currently works with 20 banks, with plans to double this in the next twelve months. Founded in 2016, Cogo, operates in 12 countries across Europe, Australasia and North America (including the UK, Netherlands, New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Singapore and Canada).

To find out more information about Cogo, please visit cogo.co.

About Personetics

Personetics is the global leader in financial data-driven personalization, enabling financial institutions to forge deeper relationships by enhancing clients’ financial wellness and helping them make smarter decisions. Personetics reaches 135 million customers across 35 global markets while serving more than 140 financial institutions. Personetics’ AI analyzes financial data in real-time to understand customer financial behavior, anticipate needs, and deliver a hyper-personalized experience with day-to-day actionable insights, personalized recommendations, product-based financial advice, and automated financial wellness programs. The company has offices in New York, London, Singapore, São Paulo, and Tel Aviv.

For more information, visit www.personetics.com.

