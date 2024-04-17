Talented Young Farmers Shine At FMG Young Farmer Of The Year Regional Finals

Grand Finalists have been selected, all regional finals have concluded, and the journey towards the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final for Season 56 is underway.

Seven FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Finalists, 14 FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year teams (28 competitors) and 21 AgriKidsNZ teams (63 competitors) will be heading to Hamilton to battle it out for the top awards, this July.

It’s been an exciting start to the year as some of New Zealand's most talented young farmers were showcased. The events brought together passionate and skilled young farmers from across the country, with each contestant demonstrating their understanding of the food and fibre sector and their commitment to the future of the industry.

The competition was fierce, with each young farmer putting their best foot forward in the hopes of securing a place in the Grand Final. Volunteer teams tested contestants' knowledge and skills across a range of disciplines, including animal husbandry, crop management, innovation, and sustainability. Participants also had to compete in a range of practical challenges, including anything from fencing to butchery, and crutching to machinery management.

Lynda Coppersmith, Chief Executive of New Zealand Young Farmers (NZYF), spoke about the importance of the FMG Young Farmer of the Year competition in inspiring and supporting the next generation of farmers.

"The FMG Young Farmer of the Year competition is an essential part of the agricultural industry, and we are proud to provide a platform for young farmers to showcase their skills and knowledge".

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"It is great to see the level of talent on display at the Regional Finals, and we are looking forward to the Grand Final to see who will take out the titles for Season 56.”

Held across three days in Hamilton from the 11th to the 13th of July 2024, the Grand Final will be action-packed with hundreds of people expected to be in attendance.

The Grand Final also coincides with the NZYF Annual General Meeting and the NZYF Tournament Series national finals.

For more information on the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final, please visit https://www.youngfarmers.co.nz/contest/grand-final-season-56

© Scoop Media

