Tauranga Strike Player Wins $800,000

17 April 2024

A lucky player from Tauranga will be celebrating tonight after winning $800,000 with Strike Four in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

