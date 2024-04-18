HamiltonJet Joins New Zealand Prime Minister On Mission To Asia

New Zealand Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon is currently on a mission to Asia. HamiltonJet’s Managing Director, Ben Reed is part of the business delegation which is visiting Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines, three of the organisation’s key Asian markets.

HamiltonJet has seen strong growth in the Asian market over the past ten years with the region now representing 50% of the organisation’s revenue. It has established its own company based in Singapore to provide the best technical sales and support services for its growing Asian customer base. We have many customers who we support in Singapore and in the region with vessel builders such as Penguin Shipyards, Lita Ocean, Sam Aluminium, Glow Marine, Five Aluminium and ST Engineering. We are also working with government organisations such as the Singapore Civil Defence Force, Singapore Police Coastguard, and the Singapore Navy.

HamiltonJet has recently signed its largest service and maintenance contract for the existing fleet of Singapore Police Coastguard vessels over a twelve-year period. A testament to the trust placed in HamiltonJet by this significant fleet customer.

Recent and upcoming Singaporean projects for HamiltonJet include the delivery of propulsion for multiple vessel applications from fireboats, windfarm vessels and FSIVs in Singapore. HamiltonJet has also grown its business in Thailand, and the Philippines, delivering builds for both governments and for support vessels in renewable energy in Thailand.

Commenting on the visit, Reed said he was extremely honoured to be a part of the high caliber delegation and relished the opportunity to represent both HamiltonJet and Aotearoa. “New Zealand has a lot to offer in terms of trade with Asia, and indeed the rest of the world. This highlights how strategic and important the region is to us.” he said.

Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, said: “South East Asia is crucial to our prosperity and our security. Building new connections and renewing relationships with partners and customers in these important markets is a priority for my Government. HamiltonJet has a proven track record of excellence in its field and is one of many Kiwi companies excelling in the region. I am delighted the company is represented on this mission.”

The New Zealand-based waterjet manufacturing business was founded in the 1950s by Sir William Hamilton, who pioneered the first-ever commercial waterjet. More than 70 years later the company is the world leader of waterjets and vessel controls and pioneers of electrification in the marine industry. Trusted the world over for its expertise and innovation the business is experiencing significant business success across the globe, particularly in Asia.

For more information about HamiltonJet visit: www.hamiltonjet.com

