Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fonterra Appoints Permanent COO

Friday, 19 April 2024, 8:50 am
Press Release: Fonterra

Fonterra has today announced Anna Palairet has been permanently appointed into the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Anna has been acting in the position since June 2023.

CEO Miles Hurrell says Anna has valuable expertise and a strong relationship focus which serve her well in leading a critical part of the Co-operative.

“Anna has extensive experience in operational, customer, sustainability, and sales roles. She spent more than a decade in senior leadership roles at Air New Zealand before joining Fonterra in October 2022 as Director of Global Supply Chain and she is the current chair of global logistics provider Kotahi GP Limited.

“I thank Anna for her leadership to date and look forward to her ongoing contribution to the Fonterra Management Team,” says Mr Hurrell.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fonterra on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 