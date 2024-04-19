Fonterra Appoints Permanent COO

Fonterra has today announced Anna Palairet has been permanently appointed into the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Anna has been acting in the position since June 2023.

CEO Miles Hurrell says Anna has valuable expertise and a strong relationship focus which serve her well in leading a critical part of the Co-operative.

“Anna has extensive experience in operational, customer, sustainability, and sales roles. She spent more than a decade in senior leadership roles at Air New Zealand before joining Fonterra in October 2022 as Director of Global Supply Chain and she is the current chair of global logistics provider Kotahi GP Limited.

“I thank Anna for her leadership to date and look forward to her ongoing contribution to the Fonterra Management Team,” says Mr Hurrell.

© Scoop Media

