Woolworths Marks Milestone With 50th Woolworths Store In New Zealand

Woolworths New Zealand is proud to announce the transformation of its 50th store with Countdown Hāwera becoming Woolworths Hāwera - a significant milestone in the transformation journey that started in August 2023. With the transformation Woolworths is reaffirming its commitment to delivering exceptional quality, service, and value to customers.

By transitioning from Countdown to Woolworths, the retailer aims to rejuvenate the brand identity while honouring its heritage and legacy in retail.

Commenting on this pivotal moment, Woolworths New Zealand Managing Director, Spencer Sonn, expressed his excitement, saying "As we celebrate the transformation of our 50th store, we’re thrilled to roll out the Woolworths brand to our valued customers across Aotearoa. This represents our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional shopping experiences and enhancing our offerings to better serve our local communities."

Echoing this sentiment, Woolworths Hāwera Store Manager, Sharmayne Byrne says “I’m incredibly excited about our store's transformation from Countdown to Woolworths New Zealand. This rebrand represents a new era for our store and for the community we serve. Woolworths is a well-respected brand with a strong commitment to providing customers with quality products and excellent service. I’m proud to be part of this exciting change, and I look forward to the future of our store under the Woolworths New Zealand banner.”

The Hāwera store has been an important landmark in the community for five years and employs over 89 people; two of which have been working for the Woolworths brand for over 30 years, displaying a true commitment to the brand ethos of providing exceptional customer experiences. The store is also proud to work with local food rescue partners - The Salvation Army and Hāwera Foodbank, delivering essential resources to those in need in the community.

The move to Woolworths signifies a new chapter for the retailer, one characterised by innovation, sustainability, and customer-centricity. By aligning its brand identity with our core values and vision for the future, Woolworths New Zealand aims to exceed customer expectations.

The Hāwera milestone comes just days after Woolworths unveiled That Fresh Food Feeling which showcases its commitment to fresh, healthy food, supporting local communities, and new and convenient ways to shop.

