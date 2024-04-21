Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
TVNZ Announces Hosts For AA Insurance Location, Location, Location NZ

Sunday, 21 April 2024, 1:44 pm
Press Release: TVNZ

Jayne Kiely and Paul Glover are set to host AA Insurance Location, Location, Location NZ. Real Estate agents by trade, Jayne and Paul are excited to be helping house-hunters find their perfect home and taking viewers along for the journey.

Aotearoa will be familiar with our hosts, having welcomed them into their homes previously for hit local series like Educators and The Brokenwood Mysteries with Glover, and Mitre10 Dream Home and Game of Two Halves for Kiely. Having made the move into property, both are now seasoned real estate agents and work across Tāmaki Makaurau.

On taking on the role of host, Jayne Kiely said: “I love the series and I’m a huge fan – when I got the call, I had my own Bridget Jones moment and let out a little squeal and did a little dance! Kirstie and Phil are the ultimate professionals yet so endearing and down to earth and relatable; I hope we can come across as the Kiwi equivalent. I love helping people find their dream home, I do that every day in my ‘real’ job, so this is just an extension of my passion.”

“I'm stoked to co-host AA Insurance Location, Location, Location NZ with Jayne, the series is iconic and I’m a million percent committed to giving everything I can to the Kiwi house-hunters taking part,” added Glover.

Shaun Rees, AA Insurance’s Chief Product and Marketing Officer echoed the sentiment of the duo joining the series: “We’re thrilled to have Jayne and Paul onboard as two outstanding hosts to help the house-hunters through the home buying journey. Like the team at AA Insurance, they’re genuinely dedicated to helping New Zealand homeowners, and we look forward to working together to empower our house-hunters find their ideal home.”

The series will follow the format of original hit TVNZ 1 series Location, Location, Location created by IWC, a Banijay company, featuring property experts Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer, as they help locals in their quest to find their dream home.

For those still looking for their forever home and need some expert help, casting is still underway, and you can apply at: tvnz.co.nz/location.

Greg Hornblow, Chief of OneRoof, says: “Jayne and Paul will be fantastic hosts - they’ll bring a heap of energy to the show and their real estate experience will be invaluable in helping Kiwis find their dream home. OneRoof is proud to be the real estate platform partner for the series and we can’t wait for it to air.”

AA Insurance Location, Location, Location NZ will premiere on TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+ later this year.

AA Insurance Location, Location, Location NZ is produced by Screentime New Zealand, part of Banijay.

