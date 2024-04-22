Revolut Launches Joint Accounts In New Zealand, Enabling Frictionless Joint Finance Management

Revolut's Joint Accounts aims to enhance financial flexibility and inclusion, making it easier for Kiwis to achieve their financial goals together

The new digital Joint Account feature can be set up in three easy steps and removes a need for customers to follow traditional banking methods in order to share finances

Revolut’s Joint Accounts are currently enjoyed by over 200,000 customers across the UK and European countries

Auckland, New Zealand | Monday 22 April, 2023 – Revolut, the global financial super app with more than 40 million customers worldwide, has today announced the launch of its new Joint Accounts product in New Zealand, enabling two people to share finances in one single place.

Revolut’s Joint Accounts feature will be the first of its kind in New Zealand and will allow customers to create an extra account within the Revolut app to be jointly owned by two people* – whether they are partners, family members, housemates or friends. These new accounts offer customers greater flexibility in managing their finances, through pooling resources and the ability to manage a common budget.

Revolut’s Joint Accounts have been designed to increase financial flexibility and inclusion, and to suit the needs of all customers and their personal relationships. By providing a frictionless account opening process that can be completed in three easy steps including Revolut’s KYC, Revolut aims to actively remove the barriers associated with creating a joint account with a traditional bank. Joint Accounts are designed to support all types of duos, be it among partners, siblings, roommates or friends.

200,000 of Revolut’s customers in the UK and Europe are predominantly using Joint Accounts for everyday spending, with the top spending categories being supermarket shopping and restaurants.

Georgia Grange, CEO of Revolut New Zealand, said: “As we continue to innovate and expand our offerings to meet the evolving needs of our Kiwi customers, we're thrilled to introduce Joint Accounts in New Zealand. This new feature aims to empower users to seamlessly share and manage their finances with a partner, family member, housemate or friend. With Revolut's Joint Accounts, we're enhancing financial flexibility and inclusion, making it easier for Kiwis to achieve their financial goals together."

The launch is the seventh product Revolut has released since launching in July 2023, following crypto, its paid plans and a financial literacy ‘Learn and Earn tool’, All Revolut retail customers in New Zealand are eligible to open a Joint Account from within the Revolut app today.

ABOUT REVOLUT

Revolut is a global fintech, helping people get more from their money. In 2015, Revolut launched in the UK offering money transfer and exchange. Today, more than 40 million customers around the world use dozens of Revolut’s innovative products to make more than half a billion transactions a month.

Across our personal and business accounts, we give customers more control over their finances and connect people seamlessly across the world.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Revolut has teams across New Zealand, New Zealand, Singapore, Japan and India. They are supported by Revolut’s global team of over 7,500 people with its headquarters in London. Across its personal and business accounts, Revolut helps its customers improve their financial health, get more control over their finances, and connects people seamlessly across the world. www.revolut.com/en-AU/

