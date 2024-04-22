Extending The Voluntary Recalls On Serene Bathroom Heaters

Last month the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) published a voluntary recall of Serene S2068 heaters with specific serial numbers. After further investigations by WorkSafe’s Energy Safety team, all Serene S2068 heaters that were imported, sold or installed after 16 June 2018, regardless of serial number, are no longer able to be used, sold or installed in New Zealand.

“The S2068 heaters have undergone further investigations by Energy Safety and there is now sufficient evidence that there are potential dangers to people who have them in their homes,” says Ian Caplin, Business Specialist at Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

“Initially, some of the Serene S2068 heaters with specific serial numbers had been found unsafe. However, further investigations has found that all of the heaters in the series have safety concerns.”

The further Energy Safety investigations, which have been ongoing since the original voluntary recall, have also found that both the S2069 and S207T series heaters do not comply with electrical safety standards. As a result, MBIE is recommending voluntary recalls of these models too.

Mr Caplin explains that retailers in New Zealand have a responsibility to provide consumers safe to use products and if a fault is found, provide options for a remedy.

“After receiving notification from Energy Safety, MBIE has taken steps to continue its conversations with suppliers to encourage them to proceed with voluntary recalls on the new models.”

“While Energy Safety has prohibited the sale of the S207T heater, and the S2069 has had its approval withdrawn, New Zealanders still have the right to contact the retailer that sold them the heater and talk about their options under the Consumer Guarantees Act (CGA).

“While there is insufficient evidence for Energy Safety to prohibit the use of S2069s and S207Ts, there is a risk that these models may be unsafe which would breach the CGA, that states consumers in New Zealand are guaranteed safe and fit for purpose products.

“This means if you bought one of these heaters, you have the right to a replacement (with a similar product) or a refund from the supplier you bought it from.

“It’s great to see so many retailers and suppliers stepping up to the mark and supporting the recall, so we’d like to thank them for their continued co-operation.”

Energy Safety will continue to monitor for incidents involving any of the above Serene models, and MBIE will decide if further actions are necessary.

Information on recalled heaters:

The S2068 heater is described as:

Wall mounted fan heater with step-down thermostat with pull-cord on-off switch, for fixed-wired installation in bathrooms and similar locations

Available finishes include mirror polished stainless steel metal shell with die cast grille, and also known to come in a range of colours including white and black

Dimensions: 300mm wide, 210 mm high and 110mm deep.

The S2069 heater is described as:

Wall mounted fan heater with blue LED power indicator

Metal body shell, grill and fan in finishes stainless steel or white

Approximate dimensions: 300mm wide, 210 mm high and 110mm deep.

The S207T heater is described as:

Wall mounted fan heater with step-down thermostat control

Available finishes include stainless steel or white with grey wall bracket and cast metal grill

Approximate dimensions: 375mm wide, 220 mm high and 140mm deep.

Further information on the voluntary recall and information on the suppliers can be found on the Product Safety website.

