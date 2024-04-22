Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Are Shops Open On ANZAC Day?

Monday, 22 April 2024, 2:26 pm
Press Release: MBIE

Most shops will be shut on ANZAC Day (Thursday 25 April, 2024) until 1pm, although there will be some exceptions.

Head of Labour Inspectorate Simon Humphries says there is sometimes confusion over exactly which types of shops are allowed to open on ANZAC Day.

“We have three circumstances where shops can open on restricted trading days like ANZAC Day. Shops are allowed to open if they’re classed as an essential shop or business permitted to trade, if they have an area exemption, and finally where councils might put local policies in place within their area,” he says.

“Those businesses permitted to trade include places such as a dairy, petrol station, pharmacy, restaurant or cafe, hairdressers, and barbers. Farmers and crafts markets are also included in this category. These places have certain conditions they need to meet, but they can be open.”

Some shops can also open on ANZAC Day because they have an area exemption. These are generally given in tourist areas such as Taupō or Queenstown.

To find out more about trading hours on ANZAC Day see: Get ready for Easter and Anzac Day » Employment New Zealand

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MBIE on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 