Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Cheers To Many Fewer Grape Harvest Spills

Tuesday, 23 April 2024, 2:55 pm
Press Release: la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand

It’s been a good wine harvest in more ways than one this season in Marlborough.

Spillages from the picked grapes on the way from vineyards to wineries can see the road covered in grape juice which can make for slippery roads, and makes for sticky cars. It doesn’t help the amount of wine being made either.

Late last year a collaborative initiative between Wine Marlborough, wine growers, harvesters, harvest transport operators, infrastructure groups, Police and Transporting New Zealand led to the development of guidelines intended to help cut the number of grape spillages.

Harvest transport operators including Heagney Bros Ltd and Renwick Transport were key in providing their knowledge, experience and technical expertise.

"These results are great to see," says Transporting New Zealand’s interim CEO Dom Kalasih.

"I'd love to say we can take some credit for this but our next step is to keep an open mind and understand the causal and contributing factors in the reduction in spills."

He says current health and safety thinking is that the people closest to a risk are best placed to manage it and that all parties in the system need good engagement.

"This collaborative effort was a great demonstration of that approach."

He says if the Wine Harvest Guidelines for Transporting Grapes is found to be a key factor in reducing spills, that will make an excellent case study and support a similar approach benefiting other issues.

Regardless of the findings, Kalasih says a review the guidelines will now be done to help improve things next harvest.

"Less spillage on the road and more wine in bottles is a great win-win."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 