Spark Business Group Attains Microsoft Solutions Partner Data & AI Designation

Tuesday, 23 April 2024, 3:21 pm
Press Release: Spark Business Group

Qrious, the AI, data and analytics arm of Spark Business Group has today announced has attained the Microsoft Solutions Partner designation for Data & AI under the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program, which was introduced in August 2023.

The designation further validates the technical capabilities, experience, and ability of the Spark Business Group to deliver successful customer outcomes aligned to Microsoft AI and Microsoft Cloud, such as machine learning and AI using Microsoft’s developer tools and cloud technologies.

Spark Business Group, which includes its hybrid cloud subsidiary CCL, holds five Microsoft Solutions Partner designations; Data & AI (Azure), Digital & App Innovation (Azure), Infrastructure (Azure), Security and Modern Work.

Stephen Ponsford, CEO of Qrious

Stephen Ponsford, CEO of Qrious says, “Qrious and Spark Business Group are proud to achieve the Solutions Partner designation within the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program. We have been developing our own data and AI capability across Spark Business Group for some time now as we see AI as an enabler of new growth, of productivity and efficiency, and of better customer experiences.

“AI is already unlocking a new wave of productivity especially in organisations focusing on innovation and transformation by integrating AI across all facets of their business. This designation highlights our deep working knowledge, established trust and strong collaboration with partners like Microsoft to help Aotearoa organisations with their AI and data transformation. We take pride in our ability to partner effectively, while at the same time meeting the needs and expectations of our customers who have diverse requirements.”

Matt Bostwick, Director, Channel Sales and Partnerships for Microsoft ANZ, welcomed the news of Qrious’s achievement.

“We recently held our inaugural Microsoft AI Summit in Auckland, where we saw huge hunger to know how to apply Copilot and other generative AI tools across Kiwi organisations. Business leaders are seeing their employees driving the change, and the question is how they can guide AI adoption in secure and optimal ways that add value to their business, their people and their customers. Having partners like Qrious upskill so they can provide that guidance is absolutely crucial for businesses across Aotearoa to make the most of what AI offers our economy and society,” he says.

© Scoop Media

