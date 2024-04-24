Innovative Projects And Inspiring Young Professionals Announced As Finalists Of WasteMINZ Awards For Excellence

The WasteMINZ Awards for Excellence finalists have been announced!

The Awards for Excellence shine a spotlight on the individuals, organisations and projects driving change and best practice within the waste, resource recovery and contaminated land management sectors.

A panel of judges has shortlisted 15 inspiring projects which combine innovation, environmental leadership, and sustainability. Six young professionals have also been shortlisted for their proven leadership skills and commitment to the industry and the environment.

WasteMINZ Chief Executive Nic Quilty said the finalists ranged from groundbreaking innovation to community-driven initiatives.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the amazing achievement of those who are leading the charge in the waste management, resource recovery, and contaminated land management sectors.”

The awards categories were this year based on the waste hierarchy, so nominees could enter projects that focused on reducing waste, encourage reuse or repair, resource recovery or value recovery, innovative waste disposal, and research/advocacy.

There are also two Young Professional of the Year awards for waste and resource recovery, and contaminated land management.

The winners will be announced on Tuesday, 28 May as part of the WasteMINZ Conference 2024.

You can read more about the finalists on the WasteMINZ website.

