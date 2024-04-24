Wellbeing At Work Conference 2024

The Hawke's Bay Chamber of Commerce hosted the Wellbeing at Work Conference on Friday, April 19th, at the Napier War Memorial Centre. The conference is designed for business owners and employees to empower organisations and individuals to foster a healthier, more resilient workplace environment.

Four pou (pillars) ground the Wellbeing at Work Conference: financial, nutritional, physical, and mental wellbeing. These pou were represented by different businesses who were present as workshop facilitators, Expo Stallholders, speakers, or sponsors.

Anika Moa (Ngāpuhi and Te Āupouri) set the tone for the event as MC, captivating the audience with her exceptional storytelling ability, humour, and personal journey, including her experience balancing work with parenting while living with Type 1 Diabetes.

Professor Julia Rucklidge, a renowned clinical psychologist specialising in nutritional interventions for mental health, delivered a compelling presentation on the critical role of nutrition in promoting mental wellness.

Taimalelagi Mataio Faafetai (Matt) Brown shared his transformative initiative, 'She is Not Your Rehab,' aimed at redefining masculinity and fostering intergenerational healing. Matt's poignant narrative shed light on the power of meaningful conversations to challenge long-held negative perspectives and promote vulnerability, healing, and connection. By the end of Matt’s talk, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

Cameron Bagrie, founder of Bagrie Economics, is a highly respected economist known for his direct and practical approach. In his presentation, he translated complex economic concepts into simpler terms; highlighting the ongoing impact of inflation and increasing interest rates on businesses, which is expected to continue. Bagrie recommends getting back to basics during tough times, emphasising the importance of focusing on fundamental principles and aligning with strategic themes. All while being bold with innovation and adapting to change.

The conference also featured interactive workshops addressing various aspects of workplace wellbeing, including teamwork, holistic wellness, mental health management, financial support, and self-empowerment. Five workshops were hosted by ACC, Pursuit Limited, Copeland Ashcroft, Workplace Wellness, and The Me Spot.

"We are delighted by the overwhelming response to the Wellbeing at Work Conference," said Jessica Aguilar, Event & Social Media Coordinator at the Hawke's Bay Chamber of Commerce. "The enthusiasm and engagement of attendees underscore the growing recognition of the importance of prioritising wellbeing in today's workplaces. This event served as a platform for meaningful discussions and actionable strategies to create healthier, more supportive work environments."

The Wellbeing at Work Conference 2024 would not have been possible without these wonderful sponsors: ACC, Financial Services Federation, Workplace Wellness, and The Breeze. Thank you to our supporting sponsors: Napier Family Centre, Scenic Hotel Te Pania, and Bayswater Vehicles.

