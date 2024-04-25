Banle Group Highlights Strategies For Sustainable Growth During Investor Webinar

On April 23, 2024, Banle Group (the “Group”) (NASDAQ: BANL), a reputable marine fuel logistic company in the Asia Pacific region, hosted an Investor Webinar. During the webinar, Mr. Teck Lim Chia, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Raymond Chiu, Chief Financial Officer, discussed the Group’s business strategies to sustain its leading position in the Asia Pacific market and further expand into the European market, the healthy and highly liquid nature of its capital structure, as well as its initiatives in exploring the supply of alternative fuels.

“The Group has seen continual growth over the years thanks to our niche position in the bunkering industry, agile operation, prudent financial management as well as our industry reputation and knowledge. Going forward, further expansion of service network in both the Asia Pacific and Europe will give impetus to our sustainable growth. We will also take proactive steps in exploring alternative fuel options so as to swiftly respond to market demand changes,” stated Mr. Chia. “My ultimate goal is to lead the Group to new heights and create greater value for our shareholders.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

