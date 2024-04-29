Scope Media Rebrands As Scope Communications

Leading South Island PR consultancy formerly known as Scope Media has rebranded as Scope Communications.

The Wānaka-based award-winning marketing communications consultancy, which celebrates 11 years in business in June, unveiled its new look on Friday April 26.

Scope Communications managing director Celia Crosbie says the move to replace the word ‘Media’ with ‘Communications’ in the brand name has been two years in the making.

“As a team, we felt that ‘communications’ better reflected what we do. While our roots are proudly entrenched in journalism, our collective skillset spans across all methods of communication – including digital PR, marketing communications, stakeholder relations, crisis communications, media relations and paid digital advertising,” she explains.

“Although it’s only a subtle change to our brand, it’s an important one for the evolution of the business. It also aligns with the current media landscape which – as we have seen over the last few weeks with significant closures in news media – is evolving rapidly. The power of media and communication now exists within a range of integrated channels and it’s now more important than ever to specialise in all.”

Scope Communications works across a range of sectors and has clients all over Aotearoa New Zealand, including Royalburn Station, AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand, Southern Lakes Sanctuary, Invercargill City Council, RotoruaNZ, BWA Insolvency and New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty. The consultancy specialises in digital PR (creating content for search engines as well as humans), issues and reputation management and producing special publications including Property Style.

The new logo was designed by Britt Davies from Studio Waru and production roll-out supported by Abbie Barnes Design.

Scope Communications has also just been named as a finalist in the prestigious Public Relations Institute of New Zealand (PRINZ) Awards. Scope is one of three PR consultancies in NZ in the running for the prestigious Best Small to Medium PR Consultancy Award. The winner will be announced at the PRINZ Awards in Auckland on May 29.

Scope Communications comprises a team of five: Managing Director Celia Crosbie, Senior Communications Consultants Rebecca Williamson and Steph Johnstone, Digital Media Strategist Monique Wijnen and Account Manager Aspen Bruce.

