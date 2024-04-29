Stats NZ: Employment Indicators: March 2024
Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market.
Key
facts
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the March 2024 month (compared with the February 2024 month) were:
- all industries – up 0.4 percent (8,477 jobs) to 2.41 million filled jobs
- primary industries – down 1.2 percent (1,292 jobs)
- goods-producing industries – up 0.3 percent (1,572 jobs)
- service industries – up 0.5 percent
(8,498 jobs).
Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:
Employment indicators: March 2024
CSV files for download