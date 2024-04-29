Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Stats NZ: Employment Indicators: March 2024

Monday, 29 April 2024, 10:52 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market.

Key facts
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the March 2024 month (compared with the February 2024 month) were:

  • all industries – up 0.4 percent (8,477 jobs) to 2.41 million filled jobs
  • primary industries – down 1.2 percent (1,292 jobs)
  • goods-producing industries – up 0.3 percent (1,572 jobs)
  • service industries – up 0.5 percent (8,498 jobs).
     
    Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:
    Employment indicators: March 2024
    CSV files for download
Find more from Stats NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
