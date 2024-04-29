NZI RURAL WOMEN NZ BUSINESS AWARDS 2024 ENTRIES OPEN

Rural Women New Zealand (RWNZ) and Premier Partner, NZI, are delighted to announce the launch of this year’s NZI Rural Women NZ Business Awards (the Awards).

“This year’s Awards will reflect the increasing diversity in the enterprises that women own and operate in rural and regional Aotearoa New Zealand,” says National President Gill Naylor.

“Following a review, we have revised some of our Award categories to embrace specific sectors that have seen phenomenal growth in recent years.”

“In particular, our judges have noted a significant increase in businesses which provide unique experiences, accommodation and hospitality in amazing rural locations,” says Mrs Naylor.

“Another key trend is the growth of businesses producing and selling incredible products from rural locations. Our NZI Supreme Award winner in 2023, Sophie Hurley of Honest Wolf in Hunterville, is testament to the fact that living rurally need no longer be an impediment to creating and building a hugely successful business.”

“RWNZ is delighted that our Premier Partner, NZI, which shares RWNZ’s goals to strengthen, support and connect people and communities, will be joining us on the Awards journey again this year,” says Mrs Naylor.

NZI’s Executive Manager Agencies and Schemes, Christina Chellew, says: “We are delighted to support the NZI Rural Women NZ Business Awards as Premier Partner and to recognise and promote innovative rural women in business. Each year, the judges are impressed by the quality of the entrants, and we have no doubt this year will be even better.

“It was a pleasure to meet so many incredible women doing amazing things at the Awards last year. The evening also showcases the vital role rural women play in fostering resilient and prosperous communities, and we are proud to continue to be a part of it,” says Ms Chellew.

Entries close on Friday, 26 July at 5pm. For more information and details on how to enter visit: NZI Rural Women NZ Business Awards 2024 — Rural Women New Zealand

“These Awards provide a fantastic opportunity for women who own and operate rural enterprises to showcase their creativity and innovation. We are looking forward to recognising and celebrating this year’s entrants,” says Mrs Naylor.

© Scoop Media

