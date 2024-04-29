Fonterra Responsible Dairying Award National Nominees Announced

Three National Nominees have been selected for the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards Fonterra Responsible Dairying Award category, which recognises and celebrates farmers and farm owners who are passionate about the four pillars of Responsible Dairying – people and community, finance, environment and animal welfare.

They are:

John & Karen McErlean - Poplar Partnership – Manawatū

John & Karen McErlean, pictured with co-owner Peter McErlean - Poplar Partnership - Manawatu

Poplar Partnership is committed to its people, livestock, land stewardship, biodiversity and habitat creation. A dairying company owned by themselves and 9 employees has been created. There is attention to animal and soil health with focus on improving genetics and precision fertiliser application. Multiple wetlands have been created including significant investment in native trees and work to protect native giant snail colonies.

James & Debbie Stewart – Dairylands – Manawatū

James & Debbie Stewart – Dairylands - Manawatu.

James and Debbie Stewart are dairy farming on the boundary of Palmerston North. They have a long term sustainability strategy, using technology and innovation to action their decision making. Their values are based on family, people, animals and the environment and they have an open gate philosophy, showcasing their farming practices with visitors from NZ and around the world.

Steve & Tracy Henderson - Legendairies Ltd – Southland

Steve & Tracy Henderson - Legendairies Ltd - Southland

Steve and Tracy from Legendairies are all about fostering the people. This aligns with their core vision, values and purpose. Encouraging people and creating a supportive community of people on farm and in their business has allowed all aspects of their farming enterprise to strengthen. The Legendairies brand champions the love of their farming journey, sharing the good on farm food production story to the wider world. Unique on farm team rostering and variable milkings allows time for Steve and Tracy to spend time off farm giving back to their community in various roles.

The Fonterra Responsible Dairying Award category recognises those doing great work in the responsible dairying space and showcases to the world what the New Zealand Dairy industry is achieving, while inspiring others to do the same.

This year, all confirmed nominees were invited to attend their regional awards dinner and were acknowledged at a regional level.

The three National Nominees were selected by an industry-wide panel and will attend the National Final Gala Dinner at Coronet Peak on Saturday 11th May where the most outstanding contribution will be honoured with the Fonterra Responsible Dairying Award.

They will join the 32 National Finalists representing 11 regions at the 2024 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards black tie awards dinner where the National winners will be announced after a final round of judging.

The winners will take home cash and prizes from a total prize pool worth around $200,000 and the honour of winning either the 2024 New Zealand Share Farmer of the Year, 2024 New Zealand Dairy Manager of the Year or the 2024 New Zealand Dairy Trainee of the Year title.

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors CowManager, DeLaval, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra, Honda, LIC, Meridian, Ravensdown, and Trelleborg, along with industry partners DairyNZ, MediaWorks and Rural Training Solutions NZ.

2024 NEW ZEALAND SHARE FARMERS OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Northland Kate & Jeremy Mounter, 50% sharemilkers, 330 cows, Kāeo

Waikato Logan & Sian Dawson, equity partners & 50% share milkers, 1350 cows, Ōhaupō

Bay of Plenty Sophia Clark & Aaron Mills, 50% sharemilkers, 540 cows, Te Puke

Central Plateau Sarah & Paul Koopal, contract milkers, 540 cows, Rerewhakaaitu

Taranaki Daniel Barnard & Jess Matthews, lower order sharemilkers, 1600 cows, Waverley

Manawatū Will Hinton and Kali Rangiawha, contract milkers, 350 cows, Halcombe

Hawke’s Bay/Wairarapa Alvaro Luzardo and Ximena Puig, 50% sharemilkers, 480 cows, Eketahuna

West Coast/Top of the South Michael and Cheryl Shearer, 50% sharemilkers, 500 cows, Reefton

Canterbury/North Otago Alan da Veiga, contract milker, 1000 cows, Leeston

Southland/Otago Cameron Smith and Nicole Hanning-Smith, contract milkers, 580 cows, Awarura

2024 NEW ZEALAND DAIRY MANAGER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Northland Kieran McCahon, farm manager, 900 cows, Te Kōpuru

Auckland/Hauraki Teagan Gray, farm manager, 478 cows, Thames

Waikato Matthew Macdonald, farm manager, 255 cows, Hamilton

Bay of Plenty George King, farm manager, 500 cows, Whakatāne

Central Plateau Ben Purua, farm manager, 540 cows, Tirau

Taranaki Sarah Avery, farm manager, 300 cows, Midhurst

Manawatū Luke Ackerman, herd manager, 338 cows, Ashhurst

Hawke’s Bay/Wairarapa Rene ten Bolscher, farm manager, 500 cows, Carterton

West Coast/Top of the South Trinity Jackson, farm manager, 800 cows, Moana

Canterbury/North Otago Jaspreet Singh, farm manager, 1415 cows, Ashburton

Southland/Otago Andrew Hazlett, farm manager, 570 cows, Thornbury

2024 NEW ZEALAND DAIRY TRAINEE OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Northland Quinn Hewlett, farm assistant, 560 cows, Kaikohe

Auckland/Hauraki Emma Williamson, 2IC, 450 cows, Paparimu

Waikato Kirwyn Ellis, herd manager, 475 cows, Pirongia

Bay of Plenty Luke Feisst, assistant manager, 350 cows, Te Puke

Central Plateau Jessie Pope, farm assistant, 540 cows, Rerewhakaaitu

Taranaki Eric Fa’anoi, 2IC, 330 cows, Hāwera

Manawatū Isabella Panettiere, herd manager, 630 cows, Longburn

Hawke’s Bay/Wairarapa Kieran Scannell, farm assistant, 950 cows, Pahiatua

West Coast/Top of the South Alexandra Davidson, farm assistant, 725 cows, St Arnaud

Canterbury/North Otago Monique Radford, herd manager, 900 cows, Ashburton

Southland/Otago Shannon Butler, farm assistant, 600 cows, Invercargill

