Statement From Te Māngai Pāho And Pango Productions

Monday, 29 April 2024, 4:36 pm
Press Release: Te Mangai Paho

Te Māngai Pāho and Pango Productions are pleased their differences of opinion over the 2023/24 General Audience funding round one have been resolved without the need for determination by the court. Te Māngai Pāho acknowledges the process with Pango Productions will strengthen its funding and assessment process.

"I am happy that Te Māngai Pāho and Pango Productions have come to an agreed conclusion here. We all face significant issues and it is good to have settled this matter so that we can move forward together because we both have the best interests of the sector at heart," says Bailey Mackey, CEO of Pango Productions.

"I am pleased that this matter has been resolved in a mana enhancing way. I am confident that Te Māngai Pāho and Pango Productions can continue to work constructively to deliver the best outcomes for te reo Māori," says Larry Parr, Kaihautū of Te Māngai Pāho.

