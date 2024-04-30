Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fast-track Consent For Unitec Residential Development

Tuesday, 30 April 2024, 9:07 am
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority

An independent panel has approved resource consent, subject to conditions, for the Unitec Residential Development - Maungārongo RC3 project on Carrington Road in Point Chevalier, Auckland.

The Marutūāhu-Ockham Group (on behalf of Marutūāhu Rōpū) applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020. The project is one of the residential development stages in the Wairaka Precinct.

This application involves constructing five abutting mixed-use buildings with 274 residential apartments, four office spaces, three retail premises and landscaping.

The resource consent conditions are in the decision report on the page linked below.

The decision comes 74 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support for the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

Read the Unitec Residential Development - Maungārongo RC3 decision report

More about fast-track consenting

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Environmental Protection Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 