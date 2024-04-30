Fast-track Consent For Unitec Residential Development

An independent panel has approved resource consent, subject to conditions, for the Unitec Residential Development - Maungārongo RC3 project on Carrington Road in Point Chevalier, Auckland.

The Marutūāhu-Ockham Group (on behalf of Marutūāhu Rōpū) applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020. The project is one of the residential development stages in the Wairaka Precinct.

This application involves constructing five abutting mixed-use buildings with 274 residential apartments, four office spaces, three retail premises and landscaping.

The resource consent conditions are in the decision report on the page linked below.

The decision comes 74 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support for the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

Read the Unitec Residential Development - Maungārongo RC3 decision report

More about fast-track consenting

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

