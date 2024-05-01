Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
China Southern Airlines Confirms Return To Christchurch

Wednesday, 1 May 2024, 9:58 am
Press Release: Christchurch Airport

China Southern Airlines will return to Christchurch in October for an expanded season of its direct service between Christchurch Airport and the international hub of Guangzhou.

China’s largest carrier will fly to Christchurch five times a week for five months from the end of October, which is a 52% increase in capacity on the past summer.

Christchurch Airport General Manager of Aeronautical Development, Gordon Beavan, says the airline and airport have committed to working more closely together.

“We know China’s high value passengers – and those who come from further afield on this direct service – want to experience all the South Island of New Zealand has to offer.

“We recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding on our aligned goals, which include further building the attraction of the South Island in the shoulder seasons. One of the aims of this work is to meet increasing interest from China’s travellers to ski here and we hope China Southern will be flying here year-round before much longer,” he says.

Front row: MOU signatories Jason SUN – Regional GM Australia and New Zealand, China Southern Airlines and Gordon Bevan - GM Aeronautical Development, Christchurch Airport. Back row: From left Xiao Yong – Deputy Director General, Commercial Steering Committee, China Southern Airlines: Qu Guangji – Executive Vice President, China Southern Air Holding Co. Ltd; Mark Peters – Councillor, Christchurch City Council ; Duncan Sandeman – Civic and International Relations Manager, Christchurch City Council.

As well as tourism, the MOU also focuses on growing the education, food safety and high value cargo services between the airline and airport.

