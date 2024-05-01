One Week To NZ's Biggest Tourism Showcase

Excitement is building in the tourism industry as it counts down to TRENZ, Aotearoa New Zealand’s largest tourism business event, which opens in just a week’s time.

Over 1000 TRENZ delegates are set to descend on Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington from 8 to 10 May at the Tākina Wellington Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Rebecca Ingram, Chief Executive of Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) which manages the event, says TRENZ is in its 30th year, and has become the most significant trade event on the industry’s calendar.

“TRENZ is a critical step in ensuring New Zealand is competitive and well represented on a global tourism stage. It’s where business gets done for many New Zealand tourism operators.”

More than 300 top travel buyers from 25 countries will attend this year’s event, and 313 tourism businesses from across the motu will showcase their services and products.

“To give you a sense of the scale of TRENZ, over the two core days there are 15,000 appointments scheduled between buyers and sellers,” says Ms Ingram.

“They negotiate contracts for accommodation, transport and activities for the coming international holiday seasons, generating millions of dollars for the New Zealand economy.”

TRENZ also provides an opportunity to promote Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington on a world stage.

WellingtonNZ, the region’s economic development agency, has organised nearly 50 familiarisation tours to show buyers some of the region’s key attractions, with a focus on creative and natural features.

WellingtonNZ Chief Executive John Allen said the city was thrilled to be hosting TRENZ for the first time.

“Wellington is renowned for its warm welcome to visitors from all over the world and we know that when tourism buyers see what the region has to offer, there will be benefits for the local industry for years to come.

“This year the Wellington region has 23 tourism operators taking part in TRENZ, including nine new to the market, such as East by West ferries, Star Safari and Wanderlust Tourism Group.

“We look forward to showcasing our unique attractions and for participants to experience the special vibe Wellington is known for.”

The event will conclude with a grand Wellington-themed farewell function at the TSB Arena, a chance to show delegates some true New Zealand manaakitanga.

TRENZ is managed by TIA on behalf of the Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust, supported by Tourism New Zealand and in partnership with Air New Zealand.

