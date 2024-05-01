Decision To Abandon Regulation Of Residential Property Managers A Setback For The Whole Industry

The Auckland Property Investors Association (APIA) voices profound disappointment in the coalition Government’s decision to halt the regulation of residential property managers. Its announcement that it will not support the Residential Property Managers Bill through further parliamentary stages comes as a blow to efforts aimed at ensuring consumer protection in the residential renting space.

While the Government’s focus on improving housing supply and lowering rental costs is commendable, the absence of professional standards in the property management industry poses significant risks to both tenants and landlords.

APIA firmly believes that holding property managers to professional standards is essential to safeguarding the interests of all stakeholders involved in the rental market. Without such regulations, tenants and landlords alike may face substandard services, financial risks and legal complications.

The Association acknowledges the Government’s commitment to addressing New Zealand’s rental crisis but stresses that effective regulation of property managers is a crucial component of any comprehensive strategy. APIA believes that enhancing consumer protection in the property management sector is long overdue and should not be overlooked in the pursuit of broader housing policy objectives.

Sarina Gibbon, general manager of the APIA underscores the crucial importance of establishing trust and confidence between property managers and their landlord and tenant clients. “Property managers play a pivotal role in representing and balancing the interests of landlords and tenants. We need serious professionals, not people who are there to clip the ticket and treat everyone like numbers.” says Gibbon.

It is imperative that landlords have confidence in their chosen property managers to safeguard their investments and look out for their tenant’s interests. With no regulation in place, the responsibility falls on landlords to carefully select property managers who have the skills and professionalism to prioritise the best interests of all parties involved.

In light of the Government’s decision, APIA is taking proactive steps to support landlords in navigating the unregulated property management environment. The Association will be organising workshops aimed at assisting landlords and tenants in identifying reputable and competent property managers. By providing landlords with the knowledge and tools to make informed decisions, APIA seeks to mitigate the risks associated with unregulated property management services.

APIA remains committed to advocating for the interests of property investors and promoting best practices in the property management industry. The Association urges the Government to reconsider its position on the regulation of residential property managers and stands ready to engage in constructive dialogue to address this critical issue.

