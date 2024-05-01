Toast To Trio Named For First Great Wine Capitals Knowledge Exchange!

Three members of the Hawke’s Bay wine industry have become the first recipients of the Great Wine Capitals Knowledge Exchange Programme.

Ryan Fraser, Vineyard Manager at Paritua Vineyards, Sara Macdonald, Assistant Winemaker at Sileni Estates, and Gavin Dalton, Assistant Winemaker at Brookfields Estate, will travel to the Great Wine Capital of Adelaide, South Australia to discover more about sustainable practises that can further assist their own operations and the Hawke’s Bay wine industry as a whole.

The Great Wine Capitals Outbound Knowledge Exchange (OKE) Programme is designed to ignite reciprocal knowledge sharing within the esteemed Great Wine Capitals Global Network and each scholarship is worth $3,000. It is a programme that is only available to those working within a Great Wine Capital and is a benefit of Hawke’s Bay’s current commitment to the Great Wine Capitals Global Network.

The recipients will undertake bespoke journeys to their selected Great Wine Capital of Adelaide, South Australia, engaging with key industry, regional, and educational stakeholders. Upon their return, each will share their learnings, within their respective areas of interest, with the wider Hawke’s Bay wine industry to ensure the knowledge gained is shared throughout the region.

A key focus for each of the recipients is around sustainability of vineyard management and wine production, and specifically include:

Ryan Fraser, Vineyard Manager at Paritua Vineyards - Soil and vine health practices that lead to wine quality improvements, with an intent to inform vineyard management goals for growing better grapes and meeting sustainability targets.

Sara Macdonald, Assistant Winemaker at Sileni Estates – futureproofing against climate change using different grape varieties and regenerative viticulture; learning from University of Adelaide NOLO (no and low alcohol) trial research facility; and meet with wine and tourism regional bodies and top wineries and cellar doors to discuss their marketing strategies and innovative experiences offered.

Gavin Dalton, Assistant Winemaker at Brookfields Estate - gather knowledge around water saving initiatives that can assist in mitigating climate change effects. Seeking learnings to help wineries to reduce the water use per litre of wine produced.

Sally Duncan, Chair of Hawke's Bay Winegrowers, expressed her excitement for the candidates and the opportunity the knowledge exchange presents for the Hawke's Bay Wine community. "This is a fantastic opportunity for Ryan, Sara, and Gavin to explore their chosen fields, and for Hawke's Bay to benefit from the learnings of Adelaide, South Australia, another Great Wine Capital of the world."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

