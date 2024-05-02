14 Lotto Players Win Second Division

01 May 2024

Fourteen lucky Lotto players will be having a blast after each winning $18,211 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $35,202.

The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at on MyLotto to a player from Tasman. The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location MyLotto Auckland Drop In Superette & Lotto Auckland West City Lotto Auckland MyLotto (x2) Waikato New World Brookfield Tauranga MyLotto Rotorua MyLotto Hawkes Bay MyLotto Wellington Relay Wellington Airport Wellington MyLotto (+PB) Tasman New World Ilam Christchurch Fendalton New World Christchurch MyLotto Dunedin

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

There are 75 extra prizes of $10,000 cash up for grabs with Lotto NZ's Mother's Day promotion. All Triple Dip tickets bought between Sunday 28 April and 7.30pm on Saturday 18 May will be in the draw to win.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

