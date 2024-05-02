Six Lotto Players Share $1 Million

01 May 2024

Six lucky Lotto players from Auckland, Mount Manganui, Lower Hutt, Christchurch and Dunedin will be over the moon after each winning $166,667 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Bayfair Lotto in Mount Manganui, BP Mairehau in Christchurch and on MyLotto to players from Auckland, Wellington and Dunedin.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Palmerston North will also be celebrating after winning $700,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Palmerston North.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

There are 75 extra prizes of $10,000 cash up for grabs with Lotto NZ's Mother's Day promotion. All Triple Dip tickets bought between Sunday 28 April and 7.30pm on Saturday 18 May will be in the draw to win.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

