Sarah Catran Appointed NZME Head Of Digital Audio

New Zealand Media Entertainment (NZME) has promoted award-winning radio and digital audio expert Sarah Catran to the role of Head of Digital Audio. She replaces James Butcher, who was promoted to NZME Chief Commercial Officer in March.

Catran, who won Gold at the 2022 IAB Awards for Digital Audio Sales Excellence, has close to 25 years of media industry experience in New Zealand and the United Kingdom and has been with NZME since 2005, working in commercial and content roles across its radio, print and digital divisions. In her most recent role as GM Podcast Commercial & Partnerships she was responsible for leading NZME’s audience-centric approach to advertising across its highly successful podcast network.

Jason Winstanley, NZME Chief Audio Officer, says: “Not only has Sarah been a fantastic team player and shown strength in collaborating with multiple teams across NZME, but she has demonstrated excellent commercial nous, helping us grow podcast revenues by 54% year on year and developing long-term partnerships with our valued advertisers.”

James Butcher, NZME Chief Commercial Officer, says Catran has played an integral role in NZME’s digital audio growth to date. “Sarah has played a significant role in executing our digital audio strategy as we continue to see New Zealand’s digital audio market maturing. I know she’ll do a fantastic job as Head of Digital Audio - not only in ensuring we are delivering the very best content for our audiences through iHeartRadio and our NZME Podcast Network, but also in continuing to provide the very best opportunities for our advertisers across our platforms,” he says.

Sarah Catran says the last two years growing NZME’s Podcast Network and developing its commercial channel has been a fantastic learning curve and she’s excited for the new challenge.

“In my twenty-something years working in media it’s been a privilege to see how audio infiltrates New Zealanders’ lives every day – whether that’s through terrestrial radio or digital platforms. Being part of the digital evolution in the radio industry is exciting, and I’m looking forward to building on our momentum, developing additional market leading products, and establishing iHeartRadio as one of the country’s most loved brands to complement our hugely popular broadcast radio platforms,” she says.

Catran will start in her new role on Monday 6 May.

