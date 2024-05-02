Pax8 Names Scott Chasin Chief Executive Officer

Chasin Chosen for His Ability to Build and Lead Pioneering Tech Companies

Auckland, New Zealand (May 2, 2024) – Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced it has named Scott Chasin as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Chasin, who has served as Pax8’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO) since 2021, will now lead the company, overseeing day-to-day operations and driving the strategic vision for Pax8’s innovative marketplace technology. He succeeds John Street, the company’s founder, who will continue as Chairman of the Board of Directors, providing oversight and focusing on strategic activities.

Scott Chasin (Photo supplied)

“Today marks the beginning of a new era at Pax8, as it is my pleasure to announce that Scott Chasin is officially now the CEO,” said Street. “I met Scott at the beginning of his entrepreneurial journey nearly three decades ago and have seen first-hand how he leads, dreams, and executes. He has a strong vision and the potential to take Pax8 further as a product-led technology company. Pax8 is on track to become an iconic brand, and I am thrilled to leave it in such capable hands and excited for what comes next.”

As CTO of Pax8, Chasin grew a dynamic team of engineers and product developers, led research and development initiatives and developed a revolutionary technology roadmap. Last year, Chasin unveiled the future of Pax8’s Marketplace, designed to enable partners and vendors with data-driven insights and capabilities to accelerate their growth.

“Under John’s leadership, Pax8 has achieved extraordinary success, growing from a small technology startup to a leading global company,” said Chasin. “As I step into the CEO role, I’m humbled and energised by the vast potential ahead. According to Canalys, ninety-nine percent of companies worldwide are small-midsized businesses, which rely heavily on IT solution providers for their technology adoption and integrations. Through our innovative Marketplace, top-tier enablement programs, and connected community, Pax8 will empower our partners’ success and propel businesses around the world into the digital future.”

Chasin, a serial entrepreneur with over 30 years of leadership experience, has founded and led multiple successful technology startups, including USA.NET, MX Logic, and ProtectWise. As an early pioneer of cloud-based technologies, he has dedicated much of his professional efforts to developing cutting-edge solutions that address evolving market demands. Beyond his executive leadership experience, Chasin has also served on the boards of various organisations, providing strategic oversight and guidance to help new entrants navigate the dynamic technology landscape.

"We share in the excitement for Scott Chasin and Pax8 as they pass the torch of CEO,” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and CVP, Microsoft. “Pax8 is an innovative partner for Microsoft globally, we look forward to working with Scott to drive Copilot, Security & AI into the partner ecosystem."

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world’s favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for six years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com.

