NASA Hand-picks Kiwi Nut Butter Brand Fix & Fogg To Travel To Space In NZ First

To celebrate, Fix & Fogg launches limited-edition space-inspired commemorative jar

Fix & Fogg, the beloved premium nut butter brand from Wellington, has announced that it has made history by being the first New Zealand food producer to ever venture into space with NASA.

In an extraordinary turn of events, last year NASA approached Fix & Fogg with a special request: to create a space-approved package containing its premium nut butters for their astronauts to enjoy in space on their next mission. The Kiwi brand was sought out after a NASA astronaut discovered Fix & Fogg in the USA and instantly fell in love with its great taste. As word started to spread, Fix & Fogg soon became the go-to nut butter brand for NASA’s astronauts.

Over several months, Fix & Fogg worked with NASA to create an easy-squeeze space pouch that can be sent safely, efficiently, and with ease to space.

On a recent space expedition to the International Space Station, NASA's SpaceX rocket took off on a 6-month stay-aboard mission with 50 specially-designed pouches of Fix & Fogg on board - ensuring NASA’s astronauts can enjoy a home comfort in space.

To celebrate this remarkable voyage, Fix & Fogg has released a limited-edition space-inspired commemorative jar for Kiwi nut butter lovers, available for a limited time.

Fix & Fogg CEO Roman Jewell, said: "This is a truly momentous moment in the history of Fix & Fogg and for New Zealand.”

“As a brand that started at farmers markets in Wellington, to be asked to go to space with NASA is out-of-this-world. We’re thrilled that NASA’s astronauts love our Kiwi-made products just as much as we do - so much so, that they wanted to take them to space!”

Fix & Fogg's commitment to quality and innovation has propelled the brand to the forefront of the food industry, earning it a dedicated following both locally and internationally.

Now, as the company breaks new ground in space, it remains steadfast in its dedication to delivering unparalleled flavour and nourishment to nut butter lovers, wherever they are going.

The commemorative jar will be available in an exclusive space-pack via fixandfogg.co.nz and selected New World North Island stores for an RRP of $7.49 from 7 May 2024 until sold out.

For more information about Fix & Fogg and its award-winning products, visit www.fixandfogg.co.nz. For updates on Fix & Fogg’s latest adventure to space, follow along at @fixandfogg

