Advantage Inks Partnership With Getac, Set To Introduce Ruggedised Computing Solutions

Technology solutions provider Advantage is targeting specialist computing in demanding industries including military, emergency services, marine and retail by striking up a partnership with rugged device manufacturer Getac. Advantage is supplying the full range of devices, from Windows and Android laptops, tablets and even ruggedised servers, along with Getac’s management software solutions.

Advantage Strategic Account Executive Douglas Jewson says the company has spotted an opportunity in the market for rugged computing solutions. “While critical industries like defence and emergency are obvious candidates, Getac devices are suitable for a wide range of industries and agencies operating across New Zealand,” he says. “From farms to oil and gas, rugged computing combined with our almost complete connectivity means taking the advantages of remote working deeper into the field than ever.”

While better known as a Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), Jewson notes that Advantage has considerable experience and a lengthy track record providing managed services and support, along with hardware solutions ranging from deskside devices through to server-side devices including networking and security appliances.

“We also have existing experience and capability on rugged devices within the sales team. We know the devices, the use cases, and the customers for which rugged computing is a considerable value-add,” he explains.

Taiwanese manufacturer Getac is recognised as a leader in rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video, interview rooms, and evidence management software. Getac’s solutions and services are used by frontline workers operating in the world’s most challenging environments.

Advantage has demonstrated its reach and capabilities for delivering solutions incorporating its devices into the New Zealand market. “While Getac hardware is the basis for a rugged solution, there is more to it for industries which cannot tolerate downtime. That includes knowledge and experience of rugged use cases, first- and second-line support, warranty administration, and appropriate managed services – all of which are effectively offered by Advantage.”.

Continuing, Jewson says that as preselected vendor with equipment already in use by customers including the United States and Australian military, and 5-Eyes Certified, local organisations interested in proven rugged solutions have confidence that Getac meets the grade.

“These devices have appropriate levels of security built-in and are further backed by our services including a local Network Operations Centre, Security Operations Centre, and dedicated support resources. With the partnership in place, we’re already working with key prospects among our existing client base and will be looking further afield in due course.”

Finally, Jewson notes that Getac devices aren’t commodity items and therefore carry higher acquisition costs than typical laptops and notebooks. “As such, we also offer lease and finance options so Getac fits neatly into available budgets.”

