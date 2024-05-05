Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Otago Lotto Player Wins $1 Million

Sunday, 5 May 2024, 4:03 am
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

04 May 2024

It was a lucky night for one Lotto player from Queenstown-Lakes after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Queenstown-Lakes.


Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $15 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

There are 75 extra prizes of $10,000 cash up for grabs with Lotto NZ's Mother's Day promotion. All Triple Dip tickets bought between Sunday 28 April and 7.30pm on Saturday 18 May will be in the draw to win.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

