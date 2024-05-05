Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
14 Lotto Players Win Second Division

Sunday, 5 May 2024, 4:09 am
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

04 May 2024

Fourteen lucky Lotto players will be jumping for joy after each winning $23,443 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $45,595.

The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at Shree Superette in Auckland. The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location 
MyLotto Northland 
Tony's Stationery & Lotto Northland 
MyLotto (x2) Auckland 
Countdown Metro Auckland 
Shree Superette (+PB) Auckland 
Massey Unichem Pharmacy Auckland 
Roselands Lotto Auckland 
MyLotto Ōpōtiki  
Pak n Save New Plymouth New Plymouth 
Caltex Westlow Dannevirke 
Paper Plus Kilbirnie Wellington 
MyLotto West Coast 
Fresh Choice Oxford Canterbury 
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

There are 75 extra prizes of $10,000 cash up for grabs with Lotto NZ's Mother's Day promotion. All Triple Dip tickets bought between Sunday 28 April and 7.30pm on Saturday 18 May will be in the draw to win.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

