New Zealand Businesses Shine At Family Business Excellence Awards

On 2 May, Family Business Association (FBA) celebrated the Family Business Excellence Awards in Cairns. Winners from across Australia and New Zealand were celebrated for their outstanding achievements, with three New Zealand businesses taking out categories.

New Zealand Chair of FBA, Iain Blakeley said “the Family Business Excellence Awards recognise and celebrate the achievements of families and individuals in respected and successful family businesses of all sizes and at all stages, acknowledging the significant economic and social contribution they make to Australia and New Zealand.”

“Unlike many other business awards, the Family Business Excellence Awards specifically acknowledge and showcase excellence in family businesses” he said.

The Family Business Excellence Awards are presented to an outstanding family business demonstrating excellence and achievement in the core business principles of Governance, Entrepreneurship and Stewardship, and exhibiting how family ownership and involvement has helped the business to achieve a competitive advantage.

We congratulate all winners and have announced that the entries for 2024-25 are now open to all family businesses across Australia and New Zealand”, says Blakeley.

2024 Sustainable Development In Family Business - Tuatara Structures

Tuatara Structures has achieved Toitū CarbonZero certification, conduct Lifetime Carbon Assessments for every project, and model environmental best practices in their designs and construction methods. Their commitment to vertical integration of the supply chain, industry collaboration, and developing a core range of green buildings demonstrates their leadership and vision for a more sustainable future. Tuatara Structures are leading a movement that will have industry-wide impacts.

2024 Emerging Family Business Award – Carus Ltd

Carus Ltd are renowned for their tailored interior and exterior painting services and long-term property maintenance solutions. At the heart of the Fisher family business lie several core strengths that have propelled its success. These include deep industry knowledge and experience, unwavering commitment to health and safety standards, a team of dedicated individuals who embody and uphold the company's core values, a customer-centric approach, professionalism, and a consistent delivery of high-quality finishes.

2024 Legacy Family Business Award – Swiss-Belhotel

Swiss-Belhotel International is a beacon of excellence in the hospitality industry having evolved from a modest venture into a global powerhouse with a diverse portfolio of over 125 hotels, resorts, and projects spanning 19 countries. Through strategic partnerships, transparent communication, and a focus on customer satisfaction, Swiss-Belhotel International has earned a reputation for delivering unparalleled value and unforgettable experiences to guests worldwide.!

