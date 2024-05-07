Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Christchurch Leads The Way In Affordable Car Rentals Amid Rising Costs

Tuesday, 7 May 2024, 7:12 am
Press Release: NZ Rent A Car

In an era where the cost of living is consistently on the rise, NZ Rent A Car Christchurch is setting a benchmark for affordability in the car rental industry, offering a respite for both domestic and international travellers. Amidst a national conversation about increasing transportation costs, a local car rental service in Christchurch is making headlines for its commitment to keeping travel affordable and accessible.

New Zealand Rent A Car is making efforts to provide cheap car rental in Christchurch without compromising on service or vehicle quality. This initiative comes at a crucial time when many are deterred by the financial implications of travel, yet the importance of tourism for the local economy is higher than ever during the post-COVID recovery years.

The move has been met with positive responses from the community and travellers alike, who commend the focus on affordability and customer service. With features like free pick-up services and a wide range of well-maintained vehicles, the initiative is a testament to NZRAC’s commitment to offering an inclusive and welcoming experience for all visitors.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Rent A Car on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 