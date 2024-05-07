Ryan Bridge Joins NZME As Newstalk ZB Early Edition Host

Esteemed, highly experienced radio and television broadcaster Ryan Bridge has been confirmed as the new host for Newstalk ZB’s Early Edition programme, New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) announced today.

Bridge has held various radio and television journalism roles including two and a half years as co-host on TV3’s AM Show. Early Edition is New Zealand’s top rated pre-breakfast radio show*, running from 5am to 6am every weekday on Newstalk ZB and covers the latest international and domestic news developments, sport, entertainment and business.

Jason Winstanley, NZME Chief Audio Officer, says: “Ryan is a popular, talented broadcaster with significant radio experience, extensive knowledge of local and global issues and a special ability to engage and connect with audiences. I know our listeners will enjoy waking up to Ryan sharing the latest news and providing analysis of the stories making headlines each weekday morning, and we can’t wait to have him on board,” says Winstanley.

Michael Boggs, NZME Chief Executive Officer, says he’s looking forward to having Bridge join NZME’s large group of talented, award-winning journalists and on-air hosts.

“One of NZME’s strategic priorities is to be number one in audio, creating the most listened to and loved content. We are focused on growing our audiences nationwide and to do this we need to have the very best on-air hosts who connect with our listeners every day, keeping them informed, engaged and entertained. It’s great to be welcoming someone of Ryan’s calibre to NZME to complement the breadth of talent we already have across our team nationwide,” he said.

Bridge will start as Early Edition host on Monday 8 July.

