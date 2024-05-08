Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ASB Drops Mortgage Rates

Wednesday, 8 May 2024, 8:09 am
Press Release: ASB

ASB has today dropped its fixed home lending rates for the seventh time this year. Three of ASB’s mortgage rates – the six-month, one year and four year – have dropped by up to 10 basis points, with the six-month & four-year term now the most competitive across the major banks.

Its six-month term has dropped 5 basis points from 7.29% to 7.24%, while the one-year term has reduced by 10 basis points to 7.14%. ASB’s four-year mortgage rate has also dropped 6 basis points to 6.49%.

“We’ve reviewed our interest rates in line with the recent dip in wholesale rates. We know these rate reductions on some of our most popular terms will be of serious interest to our home lending customers looking to refix, as well as potential first home buyers.” says ASB’s Executive General Manager Personal Banking Adam Boyd.

ASB has also dropped its 6-month and 9-month term deposit rates by 10 basis points each.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

ASB Bank

ASB Bank

Helping you get one step ahead.

In 1847, ASB opened as the Auckland Savings Bank with the pledge: 'to serve the community; to grow and to help Kiwis grow'. And that is very much what ASB is about today.

ASB is a leading provider of integrated financial services in New Zealand including retail, business and rural banking, funds management and insurance.

ASB strives to consistently provide its customers with outstanding service and innovative financial solutions. They're dedicated to providing simple financial products that allow their customers to bank with them how and when they want.

We all have our own ways to measure progress, and our own stories about the things that matter to us. Whatever way you choose to measure progress, and whatever your goals, ASB is there to help you get one step ahead.

Contact ASB Bank

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 