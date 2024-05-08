ASB Drops Mortgage Rates

ASB has today dropped its fixed home lending rates for
the seventh time this year. Three of ASB’s mortgage rates
– the six-month, one year and four year – have dropped
by up to 10 basis points, with the six-month & four-year
term now the most competitive across the major
banks.
Its six-month term has dropped 5 basis points
from 7.29% to 7.24%, while the one-year term has reduced by
10 basis points to 7.14%. ASB’s four-year mortgage rate
has also dropped 6 basis points to 6.49%.
“We’ve
reviewed our interest rates in line with the recent dip in
wholesale rates. We know these rate reductions on some of
our most popular terms will be of serious interest to our
home lending customers looking to refix, as well as
potential first home buyers.” says ASB’s Executive
General Manager Personal Banking Adam Boyd.
ASB has
also dropped its 6-month and 9-month term deposit rates by
10 basis points
each.
