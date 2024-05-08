BlinkPay Partners With ASB Ahead Of Open Banking Implementation

One of Aotearoa’s largest banks has become the latest to partner with Māori fintech BlinkPay as it prepares for the implementation of open banking this month.

ASB Bank has signed an API agreement with BlinkPay, which will enable its customers to securely shop online without a credit or debit card.

Using BlinkPay technology, customers will be able to make a payment by clicking on Blink PayNow and will be redirected to ASB’s mobile banking app, where they log in and provide confirmation of the payment they want to make.

Open banking allows customers to securely conduct payments and share financial information with approved third-party service providers, providing customers with more control over their data and payments.

Adrian Smith (Ngāpuhi), Chief Product Officer and co-founder of BlinkPay, says he is proud to welcome ASB into the BlinkPay whānau.

“Over the past year, we’ve been working with banks across Aotearoa to bring their customers innovative payment solutions, developed and delivered right here in New Zealand.”

Smith adds the collaboration allows ASB merchants to access BlinkPay products such as Blink PayNow and Blink AutoPay, creating a seamless payment process for consumers at competitive pricing for merchants.

“The implementation of open banking in New Zealand gives Kiwis access to more secure, faster forms of payment. Our products allow Kiwis a straightforward and secure way to pay directly from their bank accounts without needing to input card details at the online checkout.”

Michael Maclean, ASB Tribe Lead – Everyday Banking, says the partnership enables ASB to continue to improve its customer offering while helping to support New Zealand business.

“It’s important to us that we provide our customers with different and secure methods of payment, and we’re excited to offer up the choice of open banking to our customers through our partnership with BlinkPay.”

The functionality is scheduled to go live on 30 May.

Note:

Blink Pay Global Group Ltd is a leading New Zealand open banking gateway. It is Māori-owned, managed and funded.

BlinkPay is at the forefront of developing payment services in New Zealand for open banking, which has been adopted in several countries and is delivering innovations in payments and services that utilise customer financial data.

